Near or Below-normal 2021 Hurricane Season Predicted For Central Pacific

Effective: 2021-05-06 21:56:00 Expires: 2021-05-07 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 6 AM HST Saturday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 100 AM HST. * At 956 PM HST, radar showed heavy showers setting up over windward Oahu. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. * Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Kaneohe, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hauula, Kalihi, Maunawili, Kailua, Manoa, Laie, Waimanalo, Palolo, Kahuku, Hawaii Kai, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 100 AM HST if flooding persists.