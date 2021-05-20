Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel ‘Wool’ at Apple

With the popularity of cult classics and franchises like Blade Runner and Shadowrun, the dystopian cyberpunk genre has somewhat struggled to find a more mainstream audience. That's not to say there haven't been attempts to conceptualize its ideas to television like the Wachowskis Sense8, Black Mirror, and Altered Carbon, the interest in its concepts will probably remain relevant as long as humanity learns to a cyborg future as we more organically integrate technology onto ourselves. That being said with Netflix still investing in the genre, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 become their next futuristic TV phenomenon.