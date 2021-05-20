Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel ‘Wool’ at Apple
Rebecca Ferguson will star in a series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s “Wool,” which has been ordered to series at Apple. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.www.msn.com