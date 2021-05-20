newsbreak-logo
Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel ‘Wool’ at Apple

By Joe Otterson
msn.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Ferguson will star in a series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s “Wool,” which has been ordered to series at Apple. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

