The saga of McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Menu has been fraught as of late, but we’re not sure if this makes a good or bad case for its generalized return: Back in February, a man in Yate, England, robbed a local McDonald’s at gunpoint, making off with around £600 (around $830 USD) and some food, albeit not the meal he wanted. While using a fake firearm—apparently an unloaded .117 air pistol—he was enough of a threat to force open up the fast food restaurant’s safes. But it wasn’t enough to break menu scheduling protocol: despite demanding chicken nuggets, the robbery occurred too early in the day to allow a lunch order.