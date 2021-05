Steven Soderbergh, one of the producers behind the 2021 Oscars, has opened up on the award show’s decision to end on the Best Actor category instead of Best Picture. The 3rd Academy Awards, which took place April 26, notably ended with Anthony Hopkins for The Father clinching Best Actor over the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a favourite in the category. Hopkins wasn’t present to collect the award and deliver a speech, and the ceremony ended with Joaquin Phoenix collecting the trophy on his behalf.