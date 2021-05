When it comes to 1980s toy commercials that masqueraded as cartoons there are few as popular as G.I. Joe, and within G.I. Joe there are few characters as popular as Snake Eyes. This is likely why the character is getting his very own movie, starring Henry Golding in the lead role. The movie was set to release last fall, but like everything else it was delayed. This meant that we didn't get the normal media build up of posters and trailers so we've still never even seen our lead character, until now.