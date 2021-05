Cora Jean Higgins, 73, of Belknap, died at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side. Mrs. Higgins was born on Oct. 25, 1947, in Casper, Wyo. She married Carrol Higgins in October 1967 in Evansville, Ind. She had several jobs, but mostly...