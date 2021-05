Madison Keys served at 5-all in the third set. Her first-round match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, versus her good friend Sloane Stephens, was by now well into its third hour. In the previous game, Keys had twice reached match point, but been stymied by fine serves from Stephens. There’d already been 13 total service breaks in this match. When Keys lined a forehand into the net to go down love-15, a 14th appeared plausible. Another factor was the history of this rivalry, Stephens having won four of their five matches—including the most recent, a 6-4, 6-4 victory last month in Charleston.