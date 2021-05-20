newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Auburn school district holding survey on high school renaming

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Enlarged City School District wants feedback from the community on the possible renaming of Auburn High School. At Auburn's board of education meeting Wednesday, the board approved conducting a survey meant to gain input from community members on the name of the high school, the district said in a news release.

auburnpub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#High School Students#School Education#Board Members#Auburn High School#Thornton Ave High School#School Personnel#Education Meeting#Community Members#April#January#Input#Iconic Abolitionist#Guidelines#Campaign#Computer Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn school board changes Wednesday meeting time, place

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will meet this week to verify results of budget voting and school board member elections that are being held Tuesday. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. The vote verification...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Sheppard: District to survey community on Auburn school name change

A school building is a community institution. As such, it is the role of the board of education to ensure that all of its district facilities are representative of the values and identity of its community. In January, a group of Auburn students and community members asked the board of education to explore the possibility of renaming the high school with this fact in mind. The board of education then decided to enact a board policy which governs the manner in which an AECSD building is named. After much deliberation and work by the Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee, a resolution was passed which guided the way in which the community would be able to provide their input and guidance regarding the naming of our high school building. In April, the BOE welcomed nominations from the community for the naming of the high school. The BOE sent out a press release to The Citizen, used the district’s website and all social media platforms to reach the Auburn community. Additionally, the AECSD board sought community members as volunteers to sit as an advisory panel that would be tasked to provide a recommendation to the board regarding a name for the high school building based upon nominations provided by the community through this process. Thankfully, the board received nearly 200 letters and emails suggesting a total of 11 different names. The board received a total of 27 names who volunteered to serve on the advisory panel. The board then reached out to students, teachers and community organizations affiliated directly with the high school to seek additional volunteers in order to serve upon this panel, all in accordance with standing board of education policy and the resolutions that have been passed throughout the year to guide this process. The members of this independent advisory panel were then approved by the board at the May 11 meeting, and the panel will be convened within the next couple of weeks. It is important to recognize throughout this process that the board of education has not voted on, nor has it been its intention to vote upon, any specific name, regardless of what has been presented to us. The board has simply enacted a policy that guides the naming of our facilities, in accordance with our policies and past practices. We are now awaiting more detailed input from our community to guide the decisions of both the advisory panel and the board of education.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Support Giangreco for Auburn school board

This year there are eight candidates running for three positions on the Auburn school board. The decision as to which candidates to choose can be an arduous task. A candidate must understand that they represent all of the facets of the school as well as the community at large. For...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval. School board candidates (three three-year seats available):. Education: High school diploma, Port Byron High School. Elected office and community service experience: Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner, local food pantries, volunteering for Auburn sports fundraising pasta dinners. Top three priorities:. 1. To continue...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Two Auburn board candidates stand out

The Auburn Enlarged City School District would be lucky to have both Ian Phillips and Nate Garland serving on its board. On May 18, we will be casting our votes for both to serve on the AECSD Board of Education. Ian’s support of our students and teachers is evidenced by...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Poverty discussion in Auburn draws diverse crowd

AUBURN — The melting pot went beyond the metaphorical for a couple hours Thursday afternoon at the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency's "Dialogue on Poverty." At the agency's site on North Street, Ivy alums rubbed elbows with ex-cons; bureaucrats and advocates shared opinions with recipients of social services. Everybody had a voice. Everybody made a contribution.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Senator Mannion Delivers SRO Funds to Auburn Schools

Senator John Mannion delivered some good news to the Auburn Enlarged City School District Thursday. Mannion secured 275-THOUSAND dollars in the state budget that will support four School Resource Officers across seven schools. Police Chief Shawn Butler said the SRO’s serve many important purposes. Funding the SRO program is part...
Auburn, NYFingerLakes1

Auburn high school renaming panel will have 36 members

A total of 36 people will sit on the panel that will review potential names of the Auburn High School. This comes as the district works through the process of renaming the high school. The school board approved the panel at its meeting on Tuesday. Earlier this year, students began...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn High School Closer to Having a New Name

Auburn High School may be a step closer to having a new name after Tuesday’s school board meeting. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo says the board chose a panel that will come up with the list of potential candidates. He adds the panel faces a daunting task. A group of students in...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

City of Auburn salutes police officers

The mayor of Auburn on Friday proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the city. According to a news release from city hall, Auburn is recognizing the 1962 proclamation by President John F. Kennedy that National Peace Officers Memorial Day be observed on May 15 and the calendar week in which May 15 falls be recognized as National Police Week, which "pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others."
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Phillips fights for Auburn students, taxpayers

I am writing in support of Ian Phillips' candidacy for school board. Ian has fought extremely hard for fair funding for Auburn schools. He has made numerous trips to Albany on our community's behalf, and he has established effective relationships with the lawmakers who must advocate for us in the state Legislature. Our district needs and deserves a fierce advocate who is not afraid to demand more funding for our students; Ian's commitment to obtaining adequate foundation aid is unparalleled.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Our view: Healing Field returns to Auburn, scam phone calls abound, Auburn museum marks 40 years

HIT: The Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams is returning to Hoopes Park in Auburn. Formerly put together by St. Joseph School, the display of American flags is being organized by a committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a program developed to take veterans to visit war memorials in Washington. Organizers want to avoid drawing a big crowd all at once, so the field will be set up without a lot of fanfare. In addition to military veterans, many of the more than 600 flags this year will stand in honor of doctors, nurses, first responders and others crucial to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The display will be open to the public throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Gallery: Bike to School Day at Auburn's Casey Park Elementary

Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday held Bike to School Day, a federally funded program coordinated by the Cayuga County Health Department and the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. Bike to School Day events, which are taking place at several Auburn and Cayuga County schools this month, are funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For more information, visit walkbiketoschool.org or call event coordinator Joe Mushock at (315) 744-2334.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Healing Field returning to Auburn with less fanfare but more meaning

Much will be different about this year's Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams at Hoopes Park in Auburn. The Memorial Day weekend display of American flags, which last took place in 2018, was previously organized by St. Joseph School. Proceeds from flag sales supported the K-8 Catholic institution. But because...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Our view: Keep Auburn city tax levy flat

The Auburn City Council may decide this week whether it will include a property tax levy increase in the city's 2021-22 budget. In the draft version of the roughly $38 million spending plan that was released in early April, the city projected a 3.3% increase in revenue from property taxes. Wisely, the members of council asked city staff to draft some options for lowering that tax levy, and in an update presented at its final meeting in April, the council got a look at a budget proposal that kept the property tax levy flat and avoided sewer and water rate increases, as well.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Residents Concerned About School Budget Tax Hike

Concerns about a proposed tax hike in the Auburn School District budget. The Citizen reports more than a dozen Auburn residents were at Tuesday’s school board meeting to express concerns about the 2.85% tax levy increase that matches the state-imposed tax cap. Supt. Jeff Pirozzolo said recently the district is...