newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions | D’Andre Swift could take backseat

By FantasyGuru
fantasyguru.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift could serve as a complementary back to free agent-acquisition Jamaal Williams, according to comments made by new offensive coordinator in a recent interview with The Athletic. ‘Jamaal is what I’d call a classic ‘A’ back,’ Lynn said. ‘I like to break the backs down into A and B. My ‘A’ backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a ‘B’ back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs. My ‘B’ back comes in, he’s a guy that sometimes I want to use in space more. He’s my speed-in-space guy. ‘

www.fantasyguru.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic#Bigger Backs#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Analyzing Jaguars’ First-Rounder Travis Etienne and His Fit as a Receiving Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection of Clemson running back Travis Etienne was controversial to say the least. Football nerds everywhere groaned in unison when commissioner Roger Goodell announced the words “running back” on the first night of the NFL Draft, and the majority of film grinders agreed that the pick was a bit bizarre considering the presence of James Robinson on the roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift primed for breakout second season

For years, the Detroit Lions struggled to provide a consistent rushing attack to support one of the NFL’s best passing offenses reliant on the arm of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Ironically, the Lions running game could finally find its legs without Stafford under center. Spending their third second-round selection on a...
NFLPride Of Detroit

2021 NFL stat projections: Models predict D’Andre Swift to have best season for Lions RB since 2013

Many of the Detroit Lions’ moves this offseason seem to be centered around fixing the team’s long-dormant running game. They brought in Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator—a guy who oversaw top-five rushing attacks in both 2016 and 2018. They added a bonafide No. 2 back in Jamaal Williams. And they topped it all off by drafting offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLsportsline.com

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy football winners

The first six picks of the 2021 NFL Draft were all offensive skill position players, and in total, 13 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends were selected in the first round on Thursday. As a result, the ever-changing Fantasy landscape has shifted once again. Days 2 and 3...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Who Is The Superior Top-12 Running Back: D’Andre Swift or J.K. Dobbins?

Since 2010, only 20 of the 251 running backs selected in the NFL Draft would have finished in the top-12 for 2020 in their sophomore campaign. Yet every year, we look for those who can and will continue to dominate. There have been flags planted for Miles Sanders, Kerryon Johnson, and Leonard Fournette, all of which have left souls crushed and dreams dashed. However, can 2021 be different?
NFLoutkick.com

Kerryon Johnson Cut By Lions, Should Find Work Quickly

Kerryon Johnson has been a member of the Detroit Lions since 2018. Back then, when he heard his name called in the second round of the draft, the Auburn product expected to become a focal point in Detroit’s backfield for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, those hopes are coming to an...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday. Forristall, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama after sustaining a torn ACL as a sophomore in 2018. During his four-year college career, Forristall appeared in 54 games and started 21 times, recording 44 receptions for...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia’s expanded role should worry fans

Even before a flood of reports emerged hinting at a potential reunion, it always seemed like the New England Patriots were the top destination for Matt Patricia, who was canned in his third season as head coach of the Detroit Lions this past November. When the Patriots made the inevitable...
NFLMacomb Daily

Jermar Jefferson: If Lions' offense is backed up, ‘I can take it 90’

New Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson is confident in his abilities. Speaking after being drafted by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jefferson explained that he felt he was a balanced running back who could also be explosive when needed. “I feel like I’m...
NFLNFL

Lions CB Jeff Okudah 'grateful' for new defensive coaches Glenn, Pleasant after year under Patricia

Detroit Lions corner ﻿Jeff Okudah﻿ labored through a dreadful rookie season, struggling to cover a dust mite and battling injury. The consensus top corner in last year's draft looked lost on the field in former coach Matt Patricia's defense. Having already met with Lions new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant, Okudah told reporters Thursday that he's learned things to help get him back on the right path.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown unleashes warning to teammates

The Detroit Lions are coming off yet another forgettable season, but at least one rookie is showing great excitement for what lays ahead of him with the team in his first season in the pros. We’re talking about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s looking forward to making a tremendous impact on the Lions’ passing attack.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

The Case for the Lions' Offensive Line Being Best in NFL in 2021

The Lions are certainly taking a serious approach to building up their offensive line. They selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, and then followed that up by making Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow the richest player at his position on Thursday. These...
NFLYardbarker

Jeff Okudah shades ex-Lions coaches after working with Detroit's new staff

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah appears to be realizing what he missed out on coaching-wise during the 2020 season. Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, struggled as a rookie, playing in only nine games before suffering a season-ending groin injury. Now healthy, much more is expected from him in year two. It sounds like he’s ready to provide it, in part because of the team’s new coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions wide receiver chosen as instant-impact rookie

The Detroit Lions went into last week’s 2021 NFL Draft looking to rebuild their roster. And no position suffered more losses than wide receiver. That after several veterans like Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Jamal Agnew were lost to free agency. And while new Lions general manager Brad Holmes...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Mitchell Trubisky’s Girlfriend Is Hot; Stefon Diggs Injured In Playoffs?

Mitchell Trubisky as we all know spent three years in Chicago as the Bears quarterback and most recently signed with the Buffalo Bills as the backup to Josh Allen. Trubisky was a stand out college players as he previously played at the University of North Carolina and was drafted second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Mel Kiper says Philadelphia got one of the biggest 2021 NFL Draft steals

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... KEVIN NEGANDHI: Who was your late-round steal? ... MEL KIPER JR: I’ll go with a fifth-round running back. I love running backs in round five. I’ll go Kenny Gainwell, running back out of Memphis, who, in 2019, all Kenny Gainwell did was score touchdowns. Catching the football out of the backfield, game-breaking runner, outstanding football player. They get him in round five, he should’ve been taken in round three. That’s a heck of a pick for the Philadelphia Eagles.