Louisiana Man’s Ingenuity on Full Display During Flood [VIDEO]

If you google "Florida Man", you'll see a bunch of guys doing insanely bad things. If you Google "Louisiana Man", you'll see a bunch of legends like this. If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times; Louisianians are THE MOST relentless and creative people on the face of the planet. Obviously, I have some bias being a Louisiana boy since birth, but the stories and videos speak for themselves. Not a year (or even several months) go by without a part of Louisiana getting wrecked by mother nature. Flooding is simply just a way of life for us. Life around intruding water is just as much of a certainty as death and taxes for those in our great state.