MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials reported COVID-19 deaths in the double digits Thursday for a third straight day and the fourth time in a week. There were 14 deaths in 12 counties, including two deaths added in both Brown and Winnebago counties. Other counties reporting COVID-19 deaths were Calumet, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waupaca. The death toll from the COVID-19 virus rose to 6,877, adding more than 100 deaths in 9 days, a pace we haven’t seen since the end of February and early March. The state is averaging 9 deaths per day, down from 13 one week ago because a day when the state added 34 deaths to the count is no longer in the 7-day average.