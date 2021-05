The Dunkirk-Fredonia Steelers modified hockey team opened its season with a 4-3 win over Orchard Park C at the Habor Center in Buffalo. Brady Crawford opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game while Braiden Truby earned the win stopping 13 of 16 shots. The game-winning goal came off the stick of Caleb Kimmerly on his birthday with 2:25 left in the third period. Other Steelers goals came from Shane Ferguson and Amate Fadale. Crawford also added two assists with Nathan Keefe, Alex Madurski and Shane Ferguson each having one assist.