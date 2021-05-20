newsbreak-logo
Lions | Jamaal Williams the lead back?

By FantasyGuru
fantasyguru.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is on track to be the team’s lead running back, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn recently told The Athletic. ‘Jamaal is what I’d call a classic ‘A’ back,’ Lynn said. ‘I like to break the backs down into A and B. My ‘A’ backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a ‘B’ back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs. My ‘B’ back comes in, he’s a guy that sometimes I want to use in space more. He’s my speed-in-space guy. I feel like Jamaal would be an outstanding ‘A’ back. I like his energy, I like his pad level and the way he runs the football between the tackles.’

