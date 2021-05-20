Iowan’s – Don’t Fall for This Fake Check/Gift Card Scam

Trust your gut...and remember the adage, "if it's too good to be true, it probably is". Recently a friend was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon an offer that (at first) looked legitimate. It was (supposedly) from a giant well-known company and being a "secret shopper" sounded like fun and easy money. So, she took the bait, followed the link, and entered her home address. (Keep in mind, these offers can also arrive via text or email as well)