Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

Angelina Jolie used to wear a vile of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck, Megan Fox also sports a droplet of Machine Gun Kelly’s red irony body liquid as a necklace. Okay yeah, not the same... still, bidding for six strands of Kurt Cobain hair for whatever reason, actually makes perfect sense. But umm, we still have a few questions, like for how much? And how exactly were these six singular strands acquired? Also uh… why?