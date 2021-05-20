newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Albert Koeppel

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert ‘Al’ John Koeppel, 67 of Wittenberg, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after surviving the devastating effects of both pancreatic cancer and its treatments for two years and three months. He faced each set back with incredible strength and courage. Al was born on Nov. 8, 1953, in Green...

