Is LeBron James’ shot vs Warriors the most clutch play of his career?
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks at LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after scoring the game winning three point basket against in the closing minute of the NBA Tournament Play-In game at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com