NBA

Is LeBron James’ shot vs Warriors the most clutch play of his career?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks at LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after scoring the game winning three point basket against in the closing minute of the NBA Tournament Play-In game at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAlakers365.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry gives nod to potential play-in game vs. LeBron James, Lakers

If the NBA standings through Saturday hold through the May 16 completion of the regular season, then the league would get another postseason matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Curry was asked Saturday after the Warriors routed the Thunder if he thought the league would "enjoy" such a showdown between the seventh-seeded Lakers (37-30) and eighth-seeded Warriors (35-33). He didn't feel the need to respond verbally; instead, he pantomimed his answer, complete with head nods for effect.
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play for Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will return for the Lakers on Saturday, RotoWire reports. James returned to the Lakers on April 30 after missing 20 games with a high ankle sprain but only played two games before missing another six games to recover fully from the injury. James will play today versus the Pacers.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James is completely right about the play-in tournament

Look, there are many things the NBA has wrong about today’s game. If we look at it carefully, we can pull so many things that are incorrect or just plain silly about the game. LeBron James‘ recent comments about the NBA’s new play-in rule is right on point as it is once again, one of the more moronic things to come about and has many like myself scratching their heads.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBAPasadena Star-News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAMarconews.com

LeBron James bullish about his health, Lakers potentially being in the play-in tournament

Back when he made his first return from a high right ankle sprain after missing the previous 20 games, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed, that "I’ll never get back to 100% in my career." But after playing two games, then missing an additional six to heal emerging soreness, James returned for Saturday’s 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers with clarity both on his comments and on his health.
NBAcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: NBA Playoff primer for the disengaged basketball fan

Dec 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. This new week brings with it one of the best periods...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Matchups are set for the NBA’s play-in tournament — featuring LeBron James and the Lakers vs. scoring champ Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA’s regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the playoffs. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the postseason.