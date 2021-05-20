Dominos Regulatory News (DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 May 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation:. Following the above transaction, the Company has 463,524,042 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 463,524,042 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.