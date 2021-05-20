newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dominos Regulatory News (DOM)

Life Style Extra
 8 hours ago

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 May 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation:. Following the above transaction, the Company has 463,524,042 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 463,524,042 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Food Drink#Dom#Regulation#Securities#Dominos Regulatory News#Domino S Pizza Group#The Company#Fca#Eu#Pizza Group Plc#Irish#Rns#The London Stock Exchange#Regulatory#Investment#Shareholders#Uk#Notify#Detailed Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
HealthLife Style Extra

Impact Health Share News (IHR)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Helium One Global Ltd - Tanzania-focused helium miner - Inks environmental impact assessment certificate for planned drilling at Rukwa project, Tanzania. Helium One now has "all necessary permits in place to commence exploration drilling in early June". AIM-listed production and development-focused investment firm Scirocco Energy PLC notes Helium One announcement.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

PHSC Share News (PHSC)

IN BRIEF: PHSC plans share buyback as underlying earnings set to rise. (Sharecast News) - Health, safety, hygiene and environmental consulting company PHSC said on Thursday that unaudited management accounts for the year ended 31 March showed consolidated group revenue of £3.29m, down from £4.44m year-on-year. 13 May 21 12:12.
BusinessShareCast

Tuesday preview: China CPI, ZEW index in focus

The market spotlight on Tuesday will shift to Asia where Chinese authorities will publish the first of the week's main economic reports, covering inflation in the world's second-largest economy. Investors will be waiting on the release overnight of consumer and factory gate price figures for April. Forecasts are for the...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Downing Strate. Share News (DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC - investment firm - Reports net asset value per share as at the end of February of 81.16 pence, up from 71.30p reported the year earlier. The company's share price on February 28 stood at 72.00p, representing an 11% discount to NAV. The company proposes 0.8p per share dividend.
StocksLife Style Extra

Mobeus I&g Share News (MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC - London-based investment firm - Net asset value per share at end of March 80.26 pence, up from 67.03p at end of December. "This strong performance is principally due to a further rise in unrealised portfolio valuations as well as gains on realisations. The admission to AIM of two portfolio companies made a significant contribution," company says.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

North Atl.smlr Share News (NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC - investor in smaller companies based in countries bordering North Atlantic Ocean - Reports good performance against its benchmark index for its recently ended financial year. As at January 31, the trust's net asset value per share rose 21% to 5,292 pence from...
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

DoorDash Reports Strong Q1 Results; Stock Soars 21.68%

DoorDash (DASH) reported first-quarter results that showed huge improvements from a year ago. It also issued an upbeat outlook for the second-quarter and full-year 2021. DoorDash stock jumped 21.68% on Friday. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, DoorDash provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in...
Marketsrdworldonline.com

R&D World Index: Inflation only affects long-term R&D efforts

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending May 14, 2021 closed at 4,792.60 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down 2.00% (or -97.77 basis points) from the week ending May 7, 2021. The stock of 12 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.17% (Ford Motor Co.) to 2.60% (Astra Zeneca PLC). The stock of 12 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.15% (Merck & Co.) to -7.01% (Alibaba). Roche Holdings AG stock (42.13) was unchanged for the week.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Covid resurgence in India will delay earnings recovery

Singapore, May 17 (ANI): If coronavirus infections in India fail to decline to more manageable levels, lockdowns may be prolonged and widen which will have a more severe effect on companies' earnings recovery, according to Moody's Investors Service. So far, the largely regional and less stringent lockdowns amid the second...
Stockspulse2.com

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors have been citing hype over the earnings after the closing of the bell today. At the end of...
Businesspulse2.com

Corporate FinTech Company FinLync Raises $16 Million

FinLync, a fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products, announced recently that it has closed on a $16 million equity funding round. These are the details. FinLync — a privately held global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products —...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Select Medical Holdings

On May 5, 2021, Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Select Medical Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Select Medical Holdings is set for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.
Marketsthemarketeagle.com

India Industrial Gaskets Market to be Driven by industrial segment and increasing government regulations in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Industrial Gaskets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India Industrial Gaskets Market, assessing the market based on its segments like material type, product type and end-use. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Samsung boosts logic chip investment by $34B

Samsung earmarked an additional KRW38 trillion ($33.5 billion) investment to accelerate research of non-memory chips and build a new production facility, taking its total planned outlay in the segment to KRW171 trillion by 2030. The company also announced it is starting constructing a production line for 14nm DRAM and 5nm...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock surged by 2.04% to $1.50. IBIO stock closed the previous session at $1.47 losing 1.34%. The stock volume traded 7.51 million shares. In the past year up to date, IBIO stock surged by 23.53% however, the shares sunk by -8.70% in the past week. In the past three and six months, the IBIO stock shed -39.26% and -16.00%. Furthermore, iBio is currently valued in the market at $321.90 million and has 216.01 million outstanding shares.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/17/2021

It's going to be another relatively quiet week in terms of economic data. With that being said, this doesn't mean investors should expect to take a breather. Though there's not much on the docket, Thursday's initial and continuing jobs reports will be highly anticipated. Leading economic indicators are also due out, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest meeting minutes. Earnings season is winding down, but the slate is still packed, with Applied Materials (AMAT) Carnival (CCL) Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), TJMaxx (TJX), and Walmart (WMT) all set to report.
Marketsmortgageorb.com

Black Knight Buys Mortgage-Backed Securities Data Specialist eMBS

Black Knight Inc. has acquired eMBS Inc., a provider of performance data and analytics on agency-backed securities. Black Knight clients that license eMBS data will reduce the operational burden and eliminate the startup costs associated with participating in the mortgage-backed securities market. Clients can access either granular agency data or summarized database-ready information with pre-calculated prepayments and various market aggregations. Using eMBS can reduce the costs of data, systems and personnel by eliminating the need for mortgage-specific databases, data feeds and programs required to update, calculate, aggregate and display this data.