Used Car Prices Once Again Hit An All-Time High In Early May

Stick, twist or fold? This was the question put to a panel of 35 academics and market analysts with regards to ethereum – a cryptocurrency that has risen 20-fold over the last year to a new record price high on Wednesday above $4,360.When asked whether now is the best time to buy, sell or hold, the majority of the panellists responded that despite the huge profits it remains a good buying opportunity.The average prediction from put ethereum’s price by the end of the year at $4,512 – just $200 more than the peak it reached this week – and...