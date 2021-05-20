Used Car Prices Once Again Hit An All-Time High In Early May
Amid the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that’s wreaking havoc on new vehicle production and inventory, shoppers (and even car rental companies and dealers) are flocking to used vehicles as an alternative. This has led to skyrocketing prices, as we’ve reported extensively in recent months, with a recent study finding that used car prices were up 18 percent year-over-year as of early May. That trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either, according to the latest data from Cox Automotive.fordauthority.com