newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”

929thelake.com
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Felder
Person
Glenn Hughes
Person
Angus Young
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Thom Gimbel
Person
Kelly Hansen
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Acoustic Guitar#Ucr#Urgent#Sg#Vintage Guitar#Ac Dc#Beatles Memories#Black Sabbath#Drummer Chris Frazier#Sax#Guitarist Bruce Watson#Vocalist Kelly Hansen#Guitarist Luis Maldonado#Flute#Classic Rock#Man#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Featuring Foreigner This Weekend On All Request Saturday Night

Foreigners members are British and American, and they formed the band in 1976. The band members are veteran British guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, fellow Briton ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald, Dennis Elliot, and American vocalist Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi. Mick came up with the name since some members are British and some are American.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Underrated Styx: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Few bands in rock history have such a carefully written and precisely arranged catalog of songs as Styx. The Chicago-based group blends rock, pop and prog elements into a seamless whole that maintains a remarkably high standard across the majority of its albums, despite wandering around stylistically in a manner that few of its commercial peers can match. That fact makes it remarkably difficult to choose the most underrated song on each of Styx’ studio albums – because there are quite a few undiscovered gems on almost every album they’ve recorded.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Moody Blues' John Lodge New Single “The Sun Will Shine” OUT NOW

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has released a new digital single entitled “The Sun Will Shine”. Out now!. In John’s own words:. “On March 8th 2020 we played a sold out show in...
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Pete Townshend in five minutes

Get your windmilling arm revved up, because this month we’re going to take a look at the guitar style of a true living legend of the guitar world: The Who’s Pete Townshend. Townshend is undoubtedly more famous for his on-stage gear-destroying antics than any lead part he ever played, but...
MusicantiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration. Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Abracadabra', from their album Abracadabra released in 1982....
Musicyoursun.com

Many music legends are rocking out long past retirement age

You think I’m over the hill/ Think I’m past my prime/ Let me see what you got/ We can have a whoppin’ good time. — Bob Dylan, “Spirit On the Water” (2006) Bob Dylan was a comparatively young man of 65 when he recorded his gently swinging “Spirit On the Water” 15 years ago. Now, as his 80th birthday approaches on May 24, he is among a number of rock legends who are still going strong.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Who Had the Best 10 Year Run in Rock History?: Roundtable

UCR is officially 10 years old! And while we're extremely proud to hit our milestone, we're also very aware that our decade of survival pales in comparison to some of rock's truly great 10 year runs. A lot can be accomplished in 3,650 days; band formations, ground breaking albums, era...
Musicopenculture.com

What Makes Ringo Starr a Great Drummer: Demonstrations from a German Teenager & Ringo Himself

The question of whether or not Ringo Starr is a great rock drummer — maybe one of the greatest– seems more or less settled among drummers. “From the simplistic heavy-hitting of Dave Grohl, to the progressive mind bending of Mike Portnoy, and way beyond,” writes Stuart Williams at Music Radar, “all roads lead back to Ringo.” Not only is Ringo “your favorite drummer’s favorite drummer,” but when he took the stage in 1964 on The Ed Sullivan Show, “you’d be hard-pushed to find another moment where one drummer inspired an entire generation of kids and teenagers to pick up a pair of sticks and beg their parents to buy them a kit.”
Music985theriver.com

A&E to air definitive ‘Biography: KISStory;’ happy 70th birthday Ace Frehley

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS will reflect on their career in what’s being called a new “definitive documentary” of the legendary group, titled Biography: KISStory. The A&E documentary, detailing the band’s five decades of success, will air over two nights: Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, from...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Randy Rhoads Perform with Quiet Riot in 1979

This footage of Quiet Riot performing at L.A.’s Whisky A Go Go on September 22, 1979 is notable as one of guitarist Randy Rhoads’ last appearances with the group before he went on to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band. In addition, as Forgotten Guitar notes, the show marked the first time...
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

All Request Saturday Night Playlist May 8, 2021 Black Sabbath

There’s no doubt the airwaves were heavy Saturday Night, as in Heavy Metal. We featured early hard rockers Black Sabbath with Ozzy Osbourne. It was drummer Bill Ward’s birthday last Wednesday. Our vinyl cut on Larry’s turntable was from a brand new copy of the very first self titled Black Sabbath album, we featured The Wizard, and it rocked! We played all of the well known tracks, and a few I hadn’t heard before. I love it when that happens.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.
MusicNME

Watch Manchester Orchestra’s stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’

American indie rockers Manchester Orchestra have shared a stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’, recorded for US broadcaster SiriusXM. Singer Andy Hull and lead guitarist Robert McDowell recently sat down in the studio to perform an intimate rendition of the song. Their cover has a slower, sadder pace than Young’s original, with Hull gently strumming his acoustic guitar while McDowell provides keys and backup vocals. Watch it below.
Musicvhnd.com

10 Most Intriguing Songs Van Halen Covered In Their Club Days

From the Top 40 dance hits of the day to future hard rock and metal classics, The Houston Press has come up with the list of Van Halen’s most intriguing cover songs from their early club days. David Rozycki wrote:. “Fans around the world were shocked and saddened when they...