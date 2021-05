We're in the midst of a historical change in the auto industry and transportation in general. The onset of pure battery-electric vehicles and alternative mobility solutions such as Lyft and Uber are making consumers think twice when purchasing or leasing their next vehicle. The cycle of change is ongoing, as is the debate as to when the century-old internal combustion engine will be permanently retired. Muscle car fans in particular are paying close attention because this technological shift probably spells doom for the beloved V8. Muscle cars like the Ford Mustang will never be the same, but it's still too early to plan the engine's funeral, according to Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann.