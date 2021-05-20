newsbreak-logo
Post Stabilisation Notice = CCEP Finance

 9 hours ago

CCEP Finance (Ireland) Designated Activity Company. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 21st April 2021, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Dhiren Shah; telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 7114) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

www.lse.co.uk
Marketsrdworldonline.com

R&D World Index: Inflation only affects long-term R&D efforts

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending May 14, 2021 closed at 4,792.60 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down 2.00% (or -97.77 basis points) from the week ending May 7, 2021. The stock of 12 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.17% (Ford Motor Co.) to 2.60% (Astra Zeneca PLC). The stock of 12 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.15% (Merck & Co.) to -7.01% (Alibaba). Roche Holdings AG stock (42.13) was unchanged for the week.
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Commercial

On April 13, 2021, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Gladstone Commercial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.
Bitcoin price Stabilises as Microstrategy Add To Their Position

The Bitcoin price plunged after Elon’s tweet. However, the sell-off was an opportunity for Michael Saylor to add to his collection, buying 271 more coins. It was a battle of the billionaires in Bitcoin land yesterday. The market suffered heavy losses after Elon Musk Tweeted about the damaging effects of crypto mining on the environment. Cryptocurrency Industry titans were quick to counter his argument. .
RIA M&A Roundup: CI Financial Nabs $5.1 Billion-Asset RIA

Serial acquirer CI Financial’s shopping spree rolls on with its announcement Monday that it will acquire San Diego-based registered investment advisor Dowling & Yahnke, a firm with $5.1 billion in assets under management. Specific terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year,...
Synlab AG – Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Post-Stabilisation Notice in accordance with Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (Exercise of Greenshoe Option and End of Stabilisation Period) 12 May 2021. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (contact: Philipp...
Zurich Insurance Group posts Q1 2021 results

Zurich Insurance Group has posted its first quarterly update of 2021 and overall, it has been a strong start to the year for the global insurer. Its property and casualty (P&C) gross written premium (GWP) is up 14% to US$11,032 million, with growth of 9% on a like-for-like basis, which the group noted is driven by strong growth in commercial insurance as well as further improvement in pricing.
USD Stabilises And Gains Somewhat Ahead Of Inflation Data

USD remained at rather low levels yesterday yet stabilized and even had some small gains against its counterparts yesterday. The market is still focused on the Fed’s intentions and whether it plans to tighten its monetary policy through its asset purchases program mainly and April’s US inflation rates which are due out later today are in the epicenter of the market’s attention. For the time being the Fed seems to stick to its ultra loose monetary policy and its characteristic that Fed Governor Brainard stated yesterday that weak labour data released last week for April, show that the recovery has a long way to run. Yet should inflation rates accelerate more than forecasted, especially on a year on year level, we may see the USD getting some support as the pressure on the Fed could increase. Also note that things weren’t so rosy in the US equities markets, given that Dow Jones tumbled, while in the FX market the effect seems to be bigger on commodity currencies such as AUD.
Benzinga

Science 37 Taps SPAC For NASDAQ Listing Valued At Around $1B

Science 37, a life science company, is tapping the craze of a special purpose acquisition company to help it with a major public listing. Specifically, its is penning a merger agreement with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ: LSAQ). According to its statement, the offering sees Science 37 valued at just...
3 reasons why consumer demand matters for the post-COVID-19 recovery

The COVID-19 recession is dominated by the collapse in consumer spending making the consumer more important than ever to economic recovery;. The uneven impact of the pandemic means consumer profiles post-pandemic will differ from before;. Consumer behaviour has also been changed by new behaviours adopted or encouraged by the pandemic.
Corporate FinTech Company FinLync Raises $16 Million

FinLync, a fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products, announced recently that it has closed on a $16 million equity funding round. These are the details. FinLync — a privately held global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products —...
Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Benzinga

Analyzing Assured Guaranty's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Assured Guaranty also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Assured Guaranty, whose current dividend payout is $0.22, has an ex-dividend date set at May 18, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.7% at current price levels.
PNC Financial Receives Approval For BBVA USA Acquisition

Diversified financial services company The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. along with its U.S. banking subsidiary. The approval included the green light from the Board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of...
Business And Finance.

Business Business And Finance Business And Finance. Consumer Electronics. The global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market report prepared by the Market Research Outlet covers a complete set of analyzed information about the global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market in a well-informed arrangement. The report offers in-depth information about the…. Business...
Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Tuesday preview: China CPI, ZEW index in focus

The market spotlight on Tuesday will shift to Asia where Chinese authorities will publish the first of the week's main economic reports, covering inflation in the world's second-largest economy. Investors will be waiting on the release overnight of consumer and factory gate price figures for April. Forecasts are for the...
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mercurial Finance

DeFi's first dynamic vaults for stable assets, powered by Solana. Mercurial is building DeFi’s first dynamic vaults for stable assets, providing the technical tools for users to easily deposit and mint stable assets, generating liquidity for their own requirements or offering them to ecosystem participants with such demands. To optimize...
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: RE/MAX Hldgs

On May 5, 2021, RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. RE/MAX Hldgs has an ex-dividend date set for for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.49% at current price levels.
Value Stocks: 1 Cheap Healthcare Company for TFSA Investors

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH)(NASDAQ:THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. The company’s business strategy is to grow revenues from Theratechnologies’s existing and future assets in North America and Europe and to develop a portfolio of complementary products that are compatible with the company’s expertise in drug development and commercialization know-how.