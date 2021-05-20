Post Stabilisation Notice = CCEP Finance
CCEP Finance (Ireland) Designated Activity Company. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 21st April 2021, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Dhiren Shah; telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 7114) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.www.lse.co.uk