Post Stabilisation Notice = CCEP Finance

USD remained at rather low levels yesterday yet stabilized and even had some small gains against its counterparts yesterday. The market is still focused on the Fed’s intentions and whether it plans to tighten its monetary policy through its asset purchases program mainly and April’s US inflation rates which are due out later today are in the epicenter of the market’s attention. For the time being the Fed seems to stick to its ultra loose monetary policy and its characteristic that Fed Governor Brainard stated yesterday that weak labour data released last week for April, show that the recovery has a long way to run. Yet should inflation rates accelerate more than forecasted, especially on a year on year level, we may see the USD getting some support as the pressure on the Fed could increase. Also note that things weren’t so rosy in the US equities markets, given that Dow Jones tumbled, while in the FX market the effect seems to be bigger on commodity currencies such as AUD.