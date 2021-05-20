TUI AG Regulatory News (TUI)

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.