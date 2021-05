The Sunday MLB DFS slate is dropping into already-chaotic fantasy sports afternoons with a 10-game main slate starting up at 1:05 p.m. ET. The slate is looking ripe for explosive production from the bats, many of the starters are third and fourth options on their teams and the weather is warming across the country. Numbers are steadily climbing in the power index, and some of the Vegas game totals are up, we could have a solid bonanza of MLB DFS scoring today. Getting to the right pitching will be a tougher trick to turn, there are a few middling options in strong spots and a few very good pitchers with tough matchups on the board. Getting through all of it while keeping an eye on the chaos in other sports today is going to be a fun juggle throughout the morning.