Millennials have faced one financial hurdle after another: the 2008 financial crisis, student-loan debt, soaring living costs and now financial difficulties due to the pandemic. A survey by Insider and Morning Consult found that while 70% of millennials have a savings account, 58% have a balance under $5,000. Despite their best financial efforts, a large debt load on average is preventing them from saving as much as they’d like. Though many don’t carry credit card debt or may owe less than $5,000, about 68% of millennials born between 1981 and 1988 are still paying off their student loans.