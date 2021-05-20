newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Danny Lee Jensen Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 21 hours ago

Danny Lee Jensen passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, due to complications from COVID-19; he was 83 years old. Dan was born November 28, 1937. He grew up on a rural farm near Fiscus Iowa, the middle child of second generation Danish immigrants, Elmer and Vera Jensen.

