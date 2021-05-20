Jewish comedic actor, box-office star of ‘Beethoven’ Charles Grodin dies at 86

Jewish actor Charles Grodin died of cancer at his home in Wilton, Conn, on Tuesday. He was 86 years old. He was “one of the funniest people I ever met … , ” tweeted Steve Martin, Grodin’s co-star in the 1984 comedy “The Lonely Guy,” following the actor’s death. Albert Brooks called Grodin “a brilliant comedy actor” in a Twitter post, and said, “I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature ‘Real Life’ and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck.”