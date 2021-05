The first CWC eSports season came to an end on Monday with our Call of Duty Gunfight team losing in the national semi-finals. Erik Shafer and Rylen Steckelberg had a great season and only lost one game all season. Central had three teams/individuals make it to the playoffs in two different games this season. ESports Coach Adam Simon stated, “making it this far is a big accomplishment, given this was our first season competing. We are looking forward to the fall season of eSports and hope to continue to make improvements!”