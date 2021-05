Oscar producer Steven Soderbergh has confirmed why the Best Actor category was moved to the end of this year’s Academy Awards.Viewers who tuned into the Oscars last month were baffled as to why the evening ended on the Best Actor Award, a decision that rendered the ceremony’s conclusion somewhat anticlimactic.Best Picture – typically the night’s last award – was announced before both Best Actress and Best Actor, leaving the last prize of the night to be accepted by presenter Joaquin Phoenix on behalf of The Father’s Anthony Hopkins, who was not in attendance. Now, Soderbergh has addressed the confusion and...