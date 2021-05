Does the U.S. government have an "American Homeowner Relief Program" that gives thousands of dollars to homeowners as part of the federal government's COVID-19 stimulus legislation? No, that's not true: No federal stimulus program by that name exists and there are no such stimulus payments available specifically to U.S. homeowners, according to a mortgage expert. The claim - made in a series of advertisements - use the fake claim to lure social media users to share personal financial information that can then be sold as leads to loan marketers. While COVID-19 relief has included mortage payment "forbearance" for federally-backed loans, it does not include payments to the homeowners.