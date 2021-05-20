newsbreak-logo
Alex, OK

Football: Whatley to lead Alex football

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
Express-Star
 1 day ago

For the first time in several years, Alex football will be under new leadership.

Wade Whatley is the new leader of Alex football after Alex's school board approved his hiring at a special board meeting earlier this month, per Alex Superintendent Keith Weldon. Whatley comes to Alex after spending time at Chickasha.

Weldon also confirmed that Whatley has been named athletic director.

Whatley replaces longtime head coach Matt Brand at the helm of the program. According to Weldon, the school board approved Brand's resignation at a school board meeting last month.

Brand's first regular season and postseason as the program's head coach came in 2011, and the Longhorns made the playoffs every season during his tenure. The Longhorns won a state title with Brand at the helm, winning the Class B state title in 2014. They defeated Laverne 68-64 in the title game and capped off an undefeated season.

