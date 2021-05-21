How to be a cruise ship volunteer for a free cruise

cruise ship Image by Susann Mielke from Pixabay

Are you ready to get back to the high seas and take a cruise? Royal Caribbean is going to take it’s first round of passengers for free as soon as cruise ships are allowed back in business.

The program is called Volunteer of the Seas, and you can apply here. It is a quick process. You just need to tell Royal Caribbean the number of people who will be in your party, provide your contact email address and phone number, and consent to receiving free promotional material. Likely just a marketing ploy, but you still have just as good a chance as any of being accepted.

The application does ask for your Royal Caribbean “Crown and Anchor” number, which is basically your frequent flyer card. If you don’t have one, you can just enter 999999999, but it’s likely that priority will go to those who are already loyal customers. However, there’s no harm in spending two minutes of your time to try and apply.

There are articles about this on their Facebook page and blog. The portal notes: "If a certain threshold level of COVID-19 is detected onboard the ship during your voyage, the voyage will end immediately, the ship will return to the port of embarkation, and your subsequent travel, including your return home, may be restricted or delayed. Health and safety protocols, guest conduct rules, and regional travel restrictions vary by ship and destination, and are subject to change without notice.”

It then goes on to say: "Due to evolving health protocols, imagery and messaging may not accurately reflect onboard and destination experiences, offerings, features, or itineraries. These may not be available during your voyage, may vary by ship and destination, and may be subject to change without notice."