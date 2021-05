Truckee, CA—Free residential green waste disposal for Nevada County residents kicks off this Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Truckee Rodeo Grounds from 8:00am-2:00pm. Volunteers from the Town of Truckee Police Department will be on site to help with traffic flow and check in to keep the program running smoothly. Fire Safe Council of Nevada County (Fire Safe Council) staff will also be available to help residents unload their vehicles.