Three key stats from the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. Two late goals from Chris Wondolowski lifted the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. The visitors trailed 1-0 at halftime after Rubio Rubin scored a top-class goal in the 43rd minute. It looked like RSL was on their way to all three points at home, however, Wondolowski entered in the 72nd minute as a substitute and completely changed the match. The Earthquakes striker put away two chances in the span of four minutes with goals in the 83rd and 87th minute. His goals proved to be the difference and the Earthquakes took all three points home to California. Here are three key stats from the match.