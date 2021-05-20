Mando Shows his Face in Funko’s New The Mandalorian Pop! Bobbleheads – Exclusive Reveal

The Mandalorian’s brows are knit in concern. As the Child, Grogu, looks up at his friend and protector, we know it’s time for him to go. A new wave of Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads translates this momentous scene from the season two finale of The Mandalorian into collectible form, tweaking the body language of the hero and his foundling for optimal appeal. But just like on the bridge of Moff Gideon’s ship, Mando is not alone. New additions include Boba Fett, his armor bleached and scuffed by the natural conditions on Tatooine; Bo-Katan with and without her helmet; Ahsoka Tano, hood pulled over her montrals and striking the pose of a warrior who’s ready for battle; three new versions of Grogu on his own, including mid-snack with a roll of blue space cookies; and the fierce dark troopers, the nearly unbeatable droid soldiers.