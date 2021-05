This is the May 10, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Emboldened by a substantial windfall of tax revenues and perhaps a desire to boost his liberal credentials in the face of a conservative-led effort to remove him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom will roll out this week what his advisors say is a $100-billion “California Comeback Plan,” beginning with $8 billion in new cash payments to millions of the state’s residents and their families.