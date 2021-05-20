newsbreak-logo
Bella Bixby committed to creating meaningful change in Portland community

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a season of protests on racial injustice rocked the nation in 2020, many of the world’s greatest sports figures have shifted their focus to making progress. One of those athletes is Portland Thorns goalkeeper, Bella Bixby, who joined the Talkin’ Beavers podcast to discuss how she and her teammates are using their platform to create meaningful change in the Portland community, not just during the coronavirus pandemic.

