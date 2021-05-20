The Long, Complicated History Of Israel And Palestine

As the violence continues to escalate between Israelis and Palestinians, with the death toll — disproportionately comprising Palestinian people — mounting, there is no discernible end in sight. While there is no foreseeable conclusion either for this new wave of destruction or for the untenable existence of occupied Palestinian land, state-sanctioned Israeli settlements, and systematic discrimination against Palestinians, there is an urgent need for people who don't understand what's going on in the region to educate themselves on the topic, so they can take meaningful action. Many activists are hesitant to use the word "complicated" to describe the decades-long conflict; others still are even wary of the word "conflict," lest it be construed as implying that Israelis and Palestinians are on equal footing. But, the fact is that while there is nothing complicated about an occupation — it is immoral and inhumane — there is much about the history of the region that is not just misunderstood, but also unknown to countless people.