RESCHEDULED: Oklahoma City Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair is June 5 at Douglass High School football stadium

UPDATE: This event will be June 5 at the same time and place because of inclement weather in the forecast on the original date. Read more below.

--

Join the City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Public Schools, the Black Chamber of Commerce, the OKC-County Health Department and other major employers and service providers in the metro for a Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair on June 5.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, 900 N Martin Luther King Ave.

“This event will highlight the many job opportunities within Ward 7 while connecting residents to all the resources that are available within our organization and many others,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It’s a good opportunity to see how you can further your career, maximize your earning opportunities and be sure you’re getting the most from your local government and other service providers.”

Participating employers include:

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Index Energy

Participants in the resource fair include:

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Black Chamber of Commerce

OKC-County Health Department

OU Health / Oklahoma Black Physicians Alliance

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550