Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures for up to 1 month: Health Canada

TriCounty Health Department announced Thursday that it is partnering with other local health departments in Utah to have a supply of Pfizer vaccine for the next steps in vaccinating the tri-county area. TriCounty Health began offering vaccine to youth ages 12 and up with available Pfizer vaccine beginning May 12th. The newly added age group for the Pfizer vaccine allows TriCounty Health the opportunity to have Pfizer on hand for those 12 years old and older, giving the opportunity for entire families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “This is an important step in our response and brings us one step closer to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the Basin area,” shared TriCounty Health Officer Kirk Benge. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent illness and spread. The more people in our community that get vaccinated, the less this virus can jump from person-to-person and cause illness. Nationwide we are seeing that communities that are getting vaccinated are seeing decreases in hospitalizations and disease spread, and are getting back to normal. I want to encourage all parents to have any eligible person in their household get vaccinated, even if they think they may have already had COVID. Getting a vaccine is the best way to boost our natural immunity and stop the spread of COVID in our community.” TriCounty Health is holding an event for ages 12 and older on May 13th at Uintah High School in Vernal from 3pm to 5pm and May 14th at Union High School in Roosevelt from 3pm to 5pm.