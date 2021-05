Eight people have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a mass brawl at the Selfridges store in London's Oxford Street.A 20-year-old man suffered a knife wound to the leg during the fight inside the shop on Saturday evening.Video footage shared on social media captured part of the confrontation as a mannequin and other objects were thrown on to the floor.One youth was seen holding a knife in his right hand down by his side as he faced a group of men walking towards him.Repeated shouts of "no" can also be heard as the group moves through the store.The...