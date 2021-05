Here's a look at the offseason workout program scheduled for the team. OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10 Now, whether or not these all happen remains to be seen. In mid-April, the Saints players became the 17th team to opt-out of in-person voluntary workouts. This would be the second year this doesn't look traditional, as last season was a complete anomaly due to COVID-19 and made the team go to virtual programs. These would definitely be a big point of interest to help satisfy a long impending lull in the NFL's offseason.