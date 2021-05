Door County Medical Center staff released the following joint letter Monday urging residents and visitors to Door County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Door County Medical Center, we feel privileged to be able to care for our community. In Door County, this means we’re caring for our friends, families and neighbors. We are humbled by this, and take our jobs very seriously. It is because of this that we urge all who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to get it as soon as you can. Every physician, nurse practitioner, and physician’s assistant at DCMC have received the COVID-19 vaccine.