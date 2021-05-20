3 players the Saints should trade for right now

Now that the NFL Draft is behind us, the Saints would now need to make a few trades in order to solidify the roster going into the 2021 season. There are some veterans out there with expiring deals, or who are simply not needed on their current teams now that the Draft has concluded. The Saints filled many holes in the Draft, but they were with 2nd and 3rd round picks, meaning they could need a solid veteran option to start in 2021 before the younger players are ready to make a difference. So here are a few players who the Saints could get fairly reasonably before the start of the season (and no, Aaron Rodgers isn’t one of them).