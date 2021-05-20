newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints TE Adam Trautman cracks recent ranking of NFL’s best at position

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Trautman #82, New Orleans Saints (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) For the first time in what feels like forever, 16 seasons to be exact, the New Orleans Saints will enter an NFL season with someone other than Drew Brees playing the quarterback position. Now, while we can’t officially say that Jameis Winston will fizzle or sizzle or whether or not he’ll beat out Taysom Hill for the starting position (He should though, right?), what we can say is this.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#Saints Quarterback#The New Orleans Saints#Ranking#Time#Photo#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints clock in at No. 14 in Touchdown Wire's post-draft NFL power rankings

Where do you put the Saints against the rest of the NFL now that the draft and free agency’s big moves are behind us? Are they still one of the four or five best teams in the league? Are they even top ten? That’s not the case per Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire. Farrar ranks the Saints outside the top tier as his 14th-best team in the NFL coming out of the draft. Here’s what he wrote of their placement:
NFLBradenton Herald

Saints adding OL Murphy, DL Neal and LB Poling

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to contract terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, rookie defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal and linebacker Quentin Poling, general manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Murphy is a three-year NFL veteran out of Stanford who was a 2016 sixth-round draft choice of the...
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Ken Crawley: Re-ups with Saints

New Orleans re-signed Crawley on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Crawley has appeared in seven games with the Saints over the last two seasons, normally contributing on special teams and occasionally handling depth snaps on defense. He'll compete for a reserve role again this offseason.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Offseason: What's Next for the Saints?

Here's a look at the offseason workout program scheduled for the team. OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10 Now, whether or not these all happen remains to be seen. In mid-April, the Saints players became the 17th team to opt-out of in-person voluntary workouts. This would be the second year this doesn't look traditional, as last season was a complete anomaly due to COVID-19 and made the team go to virtual programs. These would definitely be a big point of interest to help satisfy a long impending lull in the NFL's offseason.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 sleepers Saints drafted who could become stars

It is transition time in the Crescent City as the defending NFC South champions will no longer have the NFL’s all-time passing leader on their roster. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (6) have made more consecutive playoff appearances currently than the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton’s club his captured the NFC South four consecutive years. But despite a combined 49-15 win-loss record over that span, the team from the Big Easy failed to reach the Super Bowl on each of those occasions.
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football: Best, worst schedules by position

Now that the 2021 NFL schedule has been released, we're one step closer to the beginning of the new fantasy football campaign. So to give you one more piece of information when you're getting ready for your league's draft (or just while doing a mock draft), we've put together a list of the players who have the most favorable and unfavorable schedules based on position.
NFLYardbarker

Predicting the Saints Primetime Games

The NFL is planning to release the season schedule on Wednesday, May 12, which is now just one week away. The Saints are going to be an interesting team to watch in 2021, as they will have a new leader at quarterback for at least this year. New Orleans has lost a lot of talent, coaching, and a key member of the front office, but still look to be a contender in the league.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Way-too-early 2021 Bills win-loss predictions

Following the release of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 regular season schedule this past week here is a way-too-early win-loss predictions via manager editor Nick Wojton and contributor David De Cristofaro:. Bills vs. Steelers. De Cristofaro: Win. Ben Rothlisberger looks to make one more deep playoff run before calling it a...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints to sign 3 players after tryouts at rookie minicamp

After holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, the New Orleans Saints are signing three players who participated on a tryout basis: Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy and linebacker Quentin Poling. Neal is the son of former NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal Sr., who played the first four seasons...
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLthespun.com

New Orleans Saints Add Wide Receiver To Roster

A Winston-to-Winston connection could soon manifest itself on the gridiron for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have reportedly signed former Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Winston had a tryout with the team this week and clearly impressed the Saints’ organization. “The #Saints...
NFLPosted by
The Exponent

Saints sign Purdue defensive tackle Neal

Former Purdue football defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints after attending a Saints camp. Neal went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. A press release Monday morning confirmed Neal has signed after camper the New Orleans Saints. Neal confirmed this by changing his social media bio from "unemployed" to "New Orleans Saints".
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Predicting every Buffalo Bills game of 2021 NFL schedule

Last year’s Buffalo Bills team tied a franchise record with 13 wins on their way to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993. All three AFC East teams have reloaded and the run through the division is looking like a considerably more difficult challenge in 2021. The Bills play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rematch the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving to play the Saints in primetime.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints Post-2021 NFL Draft State of the Roster: Running Backs

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate to have one of the best running backs in the league on their team in Alvin Kamara. How does the running back position look after the 2021 NFL Draft?. Here are the running backs listed on the Saints’ roster:. Alex Armah (FB) Tony Jones...