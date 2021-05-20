Home appraisals: Everything you need to know

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Buying a home is a common goal for many people, however, getting a mortgage can be a daunting and complicated process, especially for first time home buyers. This is why Groves Capital is there to help you through the process. Groves Capital is a family owned and operated wholesale company that focuses on exceptional communication and a 5 star customer service experience. The company has more than 120 lenders that they work with, which means that they are able to find the best loan that fits the customer's specific wants and needs. They offer all types of loans including conventional, VA, FHA, hard money, commercial, multifamily, investment, bridge, construction loans, and reverse mortgages, while also specializing in anything non-traditional such as income products, asset depletion programs, and 1099 lending options.