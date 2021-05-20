Saints rookie Payton Turner was a draft day reach...unless he wasn’t
We have already covered what the New Orleans Saints might be getting out of their 1st round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, Payton Turner, by reviewing game film. But what about a take from the people who spent the last few years watching him each game? I caught up with Joe Broback of Underdog Dynasty, SB Nation’s site for the University of Houston, to discuss five quick questions about the Saints’ newest pass rusher.www.chatsports.com