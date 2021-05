U.S. Senator Steve Daines on April 26, issued the following statement after it was announced that Montana will regain a seat in the United States House of Representatives. “Montana’s had the least representation in the U.S. House of Representatives over the last three decades, so I’m glad to see this news. The next step is to ensure the two new congressional districts are fairly drawn and that all Montanans are fairly represented, communities remain intact and efforts to manufacture a gerrymandered district are not accepted. Using commonsense, objective criteria that limits divisions of Montana communities must be prioritized,” Daines said.