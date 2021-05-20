Interview: 3-Star 2023 Texas RB Kedrick Reescano Hitting SEC and Big 12 Camps

Interviewing top high school football players across the country, it is refreshing coming across an elite talent who does not realize just how good he really is yet. In more ways than one, Kedrick Reescano is unique. The 6-0, 195-pound, tailback is a mix of speed and power who produced a breakout season against Texas 5A defenses during the 2020 season. What he may do next, that is one of the many reasons to get excited about Lone Star football this fall.