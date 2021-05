SUSSEX COUNTY — The driver of a 2010 Ford F-250 pulling a horse trailer was killed last Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident when the truck swerved off the northbound lane of Interstate 95, went down an embankment, and ended up in flames, wedged among a stand of trees in the median in Sussex County. According to the Virginia State Police, the truck struck a tree, jackknifed, and struck another tree, catching the truck and trailer on fire.